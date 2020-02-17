Spectra Venue Management and Bravada Enterprise are pleased to announce the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony will stop at the Casper Events center in Casper, WY on Wednesday April 29th at 7:30 pm.

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., better known as NELLY, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, investor, and actor from St. Louis, Missouri. Country Grammar is Nelly's best-selling album to date, selling over 8.4 million copies in the United States. His following album, Nellyville, produced the number-one hits "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" (featuring Kelly Rowland). Other singles included "Work It" (featuring Justin Timberlake), "Air Force Ones" (featuring Murphy Lee and St. Lunatics), "Pimp Juice" and "#1".

Where: Casper Events Center

When: Wednesday April 29th | 7:30 PM

Cost: $29, $39, $49, $59 and $69 each plus applicable fees.

A limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Tickets will be available for $100 each plus the cost of a ticket.

Howard “CHINGY” Bailey Jr. is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer and actor. Chingy grew up in St. Louis, Missouri and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label. The rapper's 2003 summer debut single, "Right Thurr", put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.

Thanks to one of the most distinctive and memorable styles in music history, TWISTA has become one of the most sought-after collaborators in music. The Chi-Town rapper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Jay Z, Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Pharrell, DJ Khaled and Puff Daddy. Twista has also released one platinum album (2004’s Kamikaze), two gold albums (1997’s Adrenaline Rush and 2005’s The Day After) and three gold singles (2004’s “Overnight Celebrity,” 2005’s “Girl Tonight” and 2009’s “Wetter”).

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 21th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800.442.2256, in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or from any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.