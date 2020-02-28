Nebraska Lawmakers Consider Banning Guns at State Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who for decades have allowed gun owners to openly carry rifles and handguns in most public spaces may be carving out one new exception to that right -- at their own workplace in the Capitol.

Some state lawmakers promised Thursday to push for a new ban on guns at the Nebraska Capitol after activists appeared at a legislative hearing with loaded, semiautomatic rifles to protest a series of gun-control bills.

The display last week terrified and infuriated some lawmakers, who called it an intimidation tactic, and even some gun-rights supporters said the protesters shouldn't have done it.

Some lawmakers said they've seen threatening posts online.