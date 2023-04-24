The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved a request by the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee agreed to provide $10,000 to the City of Casper to help develop the Area Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The estimated cost of the entire master plan is approximately $200,000, Board Chairman Raymond Catellier said.

Other agencies involved in the support of the master plan include the city of

Casper, the city of Mills, the town of Evansville, the town of Bar Nunn, Natrona County, and Visit Casper.

The master plan will be a comprehensive, long-range strategy for the creation, optimization, and

maintenance of area recreation assets, programs, and services.

The master plan will include the following:

Vision

Capacity Analysis

Needs Assessment

Goals

Overall Strategies to meet goals

Financial plan

Roles and Responsibilities

Recommended action stpes and timelines

Key performance indicators

By working in concert, the agencies and NCSD can develop plans, exchange ideas, and identify opportunities to share resources.

In theory, the park and recreation system will be more consistently served, will avoid duplication or gaps in services, and increase efficiencies throughout the community.

