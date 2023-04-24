NCSD Board Agrees to Give $10,000 to Casper for the Area Parks and Rec Master Plan
The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved a request by the Board Infrastructure Planning Committee agreed to provide $10,000 to the City of Casper to help develop the Area Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The estimated cost of the entire master plan is approximately $200,000, Board Chairman Raymond Catellier said.
Other agencies involved in the support of the master plan include the city of
Casper, the city of Mills, the town of Evansville, the town of Bar Nunn, Natrona County, and Visit Casper.
The master plan will be a comprehensive, long-range strategy for the creation, optimization, and
maintenance of area recreation assets, programs, and services.
The master plan will include the following:
- Vision
- Capacity Analysis
- Needs Assessment
- Goals
- Overall Strategies to meet goals
- Financial plan
- Roles and Responsibilities
- Recommended action stpes and timelines
- Key performance indicators
By working in concert, the agencies and NCSD can develop plans, exchange ideas, and identify opportunities to share resources.
In theory, the park and recreation system will be more consistently served, will avoid duplication or gaps in services, and increase efficiencies throughout the community.
