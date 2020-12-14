NC’s Quinci Mooren Signs with Casper College for Volleyball

Natrona County High School's Quinci Mooren won't be going very far to continue her volleyball career. She will be attending Casper College after some careful consideration. Mooren was an all-state and all-conference selection in 4A in the 2020 season for the Fillies. In her prep career, she recorded 274 digs, 414 assists, and 133 kills. She has played every position on the court but has found a home at the setter position.

Mooren has displayed a fair amount of perseverance in her career. She injured her ankle in the 4A regional tournament but continued to play as NC advanced to the state tournament. She also has been battling shoulder issues which will limit her time on the basketball court this season. But Mooren fully expects to be 100% by the fall of 2021.