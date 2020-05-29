NCHS Holds Ceremony For Graduating Class

Natrona County High School sent off its seniors in a more subdued ceremony than the three other schools in the county leading up to Friday night's graduation.

Like Kelly Walsh and Roosevelt, the ceremony was held at the Casper Events Center and was open to only students, their immediate family and faculty members.

The graduation was held under special rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One student did find humor in a situation that has ruined senior years for high schoo students across the country.

NCHS graduate Kaiden Jones donned a hazardous materials suit, complete with a respirator.

During the ceremony, families sat in assigned parking spots at the Casper Events Center. Some listened to the broadcast on their mobile devices. Graduates mingled throughout the event and took photos.

The event had a more somber feel to it after the pomp and circumstance of the Kelly Walsh graduation the night before.

Students in Natrona County were last in a classroom together on March 13. They had no idea that would be the last time they were together until Friday night's graduation.