Natrona’s Kaeden Wilcox Signs with Chadron State for Football

Natrona County High School's Kaeden Wilcox has settled on Chadron State for his next move in football. Wilcox is a two-time all-state selection for the Mustangs at the defensive back spot and was the 4A and Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year. He had a game to remember in the 2011 season with 4 interceptions vs. Campbell County plus he recovered a fumble and had a rushing touchdown with a receiving touchdown. You don't see that every day.

Wilcox is also an accomplished wrestler and is the defending 4A state champion at 152 pounds and finished with a record of 31-2. He took 2nd at 145 pounds at the 2020 state tournament and 5th at 138 pounds in 2019. Just last week, Wilcox placed 2nd at 160 pounds at the big Ron Thon Tournament in Riverton.

Wilcox was also the starting shortstop for the Casper Oilers American Legion baseball team. Chadron State is a Division II school that plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Eagles signed 6 Wyoming high school players in their latest recruiting class.

Get our free mobile app

Kaeden Wilcox-Natrona Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media loading...

Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football 11-5-21 Sheridan Vs. Natrona Football 11-5-21