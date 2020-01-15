KW’s Yoosook Signs With Chadron State

Kelly Walsh track athlete Emory Yoosook will continue his track and field career at Chadron State in Nebraska. Yoosook is the defending 4A state champion in the long jump with a winning leap of 23 feet and a quarter inch. He was the only competitor in the finals that cleared 23 feet. Yoosook also ran in the 4A champion 4x100 meter relay as the Trojans set a school record with a time of 42.82. Yoosook was the 2nd runner in that relay. He also made the 4A finals in the 100-meter dash finishing 7th and the 200-meter dash finals, finishing 4th. He plans on concentrating on both the sprints and the jumps at the college level.

