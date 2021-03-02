2021 Natrona Wrestling Wrap [VIDEO]

The Natrona County Mustangs won the 4A wrestling championship over the weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center and needed a win in the 3rd place 285-pound match from D'Anthony Smith to win the title. It was the most compelling moment of the tournament and the Mustangs certainly celebrated.

NC had 2 individual champions starting with 132 pounder Kyler Henderson who beat Jais Rose of Thunder Basin 3-1. Henderson took 4th at this weight a year ago and finished the season with a record of 37-2.

The other state champion for Natrona was 152 pounder Kaeden Wilcox who pinned Cael Porter of Thunder Basin. Last season, Wilcox placed 2nd at 145 and won 31 of 33 matches this season.

Both of those guys took some time to share their thoughts on winning individual state championships as well as the team championship.

