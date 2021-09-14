Natrona Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21

Natrona absorbed a tough loss to Cheyenne East at home last week so this week was a game of atonement against the Laramie Plainsmen. Luke Spencer was the #1 star of the game for the Mustangs with first-half touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards. He also returned an interception 81 yards for a score in the 2nd half so that was a productive night for him on the gridiron. NC, at 2-1 will take on cross-town rival Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl on Friday,

Laramie has been plagued by injuries so far and it's been rough sledding for the Plainsmen in 2021. They're 0-3 in the year and hope to turn their fortunes around this week with a home game against Cheyenne East.

We have a short video to share with you and a few photos of the game thanks to Kari Brenton. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona County Vs. Laramie Football 9-10-21 Natrona County Vs. Laramie Football