Natrona, Star Valley and Kemmerer Capture State Wrestling Titles

The State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Ford Center in Casper with some compelling matches in the championship round.

In 3A, Star Valley won the team title for the 7th straight year with 216 points. Douglas was 2nd with 213, Green River 3rd with 146, Cody took 4th with 140, and Pinedale 5th with 137.5

A couple of guys in the 3A ranks made Wyoming High School Wrestling history by winning their 4th state title. That was Lyman's Sefton Douglas, who took the 126-pound crown and went 46-0 this season. The other was Pinedale's Cody Phelps, as he took the podium at 138 pounds and went 53-0.

In the rest of 3A, Coaltyn Laird from Lander was the 106-pound champ, Cody's Trey Smith at 113, Kale Knezovich of Green River won at 120 and that was his 2nd state title. His teammate Thomas Dalton was the 132-pound champ and that was his 2nd state championship. Rylan Wehr of Douglas prevailed at 145 with Jake Hicks of Wheatland winning at 152. Lane Ewing from Douglas won his 3rd state title, winning this year at 160. Lyman's Chevy Fackrell took the 170-pound crown with Cody's Grayson Beaudrie winning at 182. The 195-pound champion this year was Harrison Hoopes of Star Valley with Josh Womack of Newcastle/Upton taking the 220-pound championship. At 285, Kyle Logar from Douglas won that division.

Over in 4A, Natrona repeated as state champions and had things wrapped up before the championship round began. The Mustangs rang up 271 points with Thunder Basin 2nd with 210, Sheridan 3rd with 209, Cheyenne East 4th with 198, and Evanston took 5th with 151.

Individually, Caden Polson of Laramie was the 106-pound champion, Natrona's Tate Tromble won at 113. Broc Fletcher of Rock Springs is a two-time state champion with a win in 120. Over at 125, Antonio Avila of Thunder Basin won his 2nd state championship and Liam Fox from Cheyenne East prevailed at 132. Jais Rose of Thunder Basin earned the 138-pound title and Sheridan's Dane Steel took the podium at 152. Natrona's Kaeden Wilcox won his 2nd state title at 160 with Cheyenne Central's Jack Ring winning the 170-pound championship. Over at 182, Natrona produced another champion in Noah Sides with his teammate Brendyn Nelson winning at 195. Central's Davin Mattimoe was the 220-pound champion and Thunder Basin's Lane Catlin looked impressive winning at 285 which was his 2nd state championship.

In 2A, Kemmerer won its very first state title in wrestling and they looked good doing it. The Rangers piled up 209.5 points to outdistance Moorcroft who had 170. Cokeville took 3rd with 151 points. Lusk 4th with 135.5. Lingle/Southeast and Thermopolis tied for fifth with 130 points.

Moorcroft's Dylan Humes took first at 106 pounds and Nathan Fish from Lusk earned a state title at 113. Karl Haslem of Kemmerer won his 2nd state title with a victory at 120 and his teammate, freshman Roany Profitt took home the hardware at 126. Kaleb Brothwell of Lingle/Southeast won the 132 pound cross and Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis won his 2nd state championship with a win at 138. Riggen Walker of Kemmerer prevailed at 145 and Pehton Truempler repeated as a state champ at 152. At 160-pounds, the champion was Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell, who captured his second title. Dubois wrestler Wyatt Trembly was the 170-pound champion and at 182, Landen Walker of Cokeville owned the podium. At 195, the titlist there was Zane Collins from Lovell and Tucker Jensen repeated as the 220-pound state champ. At 285, Hulett's Christian Reilly was the champion there.

