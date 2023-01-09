The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved a nearly $1.8 million contract to replace the artificial turf at the sports fields of the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools.

District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended that Field Turf USA receive the preferred bid of $1,794,232, and the board approved it after a couple of questions.

The project is part of the NCSD Facility Plan. The Wyoming School Facilities Division approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds to pay for the new turf.

The district publicly advertised the project, and three companies submitted proposals and samples that were reviewed by staff from the two high schools. After they reviewed and interviewed company representatives, they recommended Field Turf USA's Vertex Core.

Trustee Mary Schmidt asked what happens to the old turf.

Steve Ellbogen, executive director of facilities, responded that artificial turf has a life cycle of about four years. Over time, the turf is subject to compaction and that raises safety issues. The turf at both high schools is now about nine or 10 years old, Ellbogen said.

Other schools may be interested in the old turf, but safety questions need to be addressed, he said.

Trustee Kevin Christopherson said the turf is laid over rubber, which is on top of drainage material. "They are very expensive fields to maintain," he said.

The turf contract marked the biggest among other projects in the consent agenda approved by the trustees:

Vail Interiors LLC was the lowest responsible bidder at $54,550 to replace the carpet at the Central Services Building, at 970 N. Glenn Road. The other companies bidding were Commercial Flooring Inc., and Don's Mobile Carpet. All bidders were Casper companies.

Don's Mobile Carpet of Casper was the lowest responsible bidder at $57,800 to replace the floors at Dean Morgan Middle School, 1440 S. Elm St. The other bidders were Jay Dee Inc., of Lakewood, Colorado, and Vail Interiors LLC of Casper.

Commercial Flooring Inc., of Casper was the lowest responsible bidder at $113,266 to replace the flooring for Crest Hill Elementary School, 4445 S. Poplar St. The other bidders were Vail Flooring Inc., and Don's Mobile Carpet, both of Casper.

Jay Dee Inc., of Lakewood, Colorado, was the only bidder for the project for walls and partitions at Dean Morgan Middle School. That bid was for $84,726.

Symmetry Energy Solutions, LLC, of Houston won the contract at CIG + $0.039/therm for Choice Gas Natural Gas Supplier. The other companies that submitted bids were Wyoming Community Gas of Topeka, Kansas, and Archer Energy Inc., of Powell, Ohio. (CIG = Colorado Interstate Gas Index)

