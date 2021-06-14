Natrona School District Announces Teacher of the Year
The Natrona County School District announced that Rick Zimmer has been selected as the district’s teacher of the year, according to a press release put out by the district.
Zimmer has worked as an athletic coach for 31 years, partially at CY Middle School and Dean Morgan Junior High School, and for the last 14 years at Natrona County High School.
Zimmer said he was humbled to receive the award and acknowledged the other hard working teachers in the district.
"When I heard the news, I was completely humbled, and I immediately began thinking of all the fantastic people I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from throughout my thirty-one years in education. I do not think for a minute that I do anything better than my peers, and I know how hard all of us work to provide meaningful experiences for our kids. What I do know is that I come to work with an attitude of gratitude every day, and I never lose sight of the fact that I am blessed to get to do what I do each day. Thank you for this honor, and I know of a few hundred more that deserve this type of recognition."
Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the Natrona County School District, said Zimmer has been submitted as Wyoming teacher of the year for 2022, while Alexis Barney at Evansville Elementary won Wyoming teacher of the year for 2021.
Besides Zimmer, there were 17 other teachers that were also nominated for the teacher of the year award:
- Dwight Ballard - Casper Classical Academy
- Dana Berg - Bar Nunn Elementary
- Michelle Bustos - Manor Heights Elementary
- Lori Cimburek - Crest Hill Elementary
- Kerin Dillon - Centennial Junior High
- Jim Garbutt - Verda James Elementary
- Tom Grogan - Natrona County High School
- Samantha James - Verda James Elementary
- Jeannette McCoy - Natrona Virtual Learning
- Lance Madzey - Natrona County High School
- Stacy Mogen - Casper Classical Academy
- Amber Monroe-Anderson - Lincoln Elementary
- Katie Ostlund - Kelly Walsh High School
- Danna Parker - Dean Morgan Middle School
- Linda Snyder - Lincoln Elementary
- Kelsey Underwood - Lincoln Elementary
- Rick Zimmer - Roosevelt High School