Natrona School District Announces Teacher of the Year

The Natrona County School District announced that Rick Zimmer has been selected as the district’s teacher of the year, according to a press release put out by the district.

Get our free mobile app

Zimmer has worked as an athletic coach for 31 years, partially at CY Middle School and Dean Morgan Junior High School, and for the last 14 years at Natrona County High School.

Zimmer said he was humbled to receive the award and acknowledged the other hard working teachers in the district.

"When I heard the news, I was completely humbled, and I immediately began thinking of all the fantastic people I have had the opportunity to work with and learn from throughout my thirty-one years in education. I do not think for a minute that I do anything better than my peers, and I know how hard all of us work to provide meaningful experiences for our kids. What I do know is that I come to work with an attitude of gratitude every day, and I never lose sight of the fact that I am blessed to get to do what I do each day. Thank you for this honor, and I know of a few hundred more that deserve this type of recognition."

Tanya Southerland, director of public relations for the Natrona County School District, said Zimmer has been submitted as Wyoming teacher of the year for 2022, while Alexis Barney at Evansville Elementary won Wyoming teacher of the year for 2021.

Besides Zimmer, there were 17 other teachers that were also nominated for the teacher of the year award:

Dwight Ballard - Casper Classical Academy

Dana Berg - Bar Nunn Elementary

Michelle Bustos - Manor Heights Elementary

Lori Cimburek - Crest Hill Elementary

Kerin Dillon - Centennial Junior High

Jim Garbutt - Verda James Elementary

Tom Grogan - Natrona County High School

Samantha James - Verda James Elementary

Jeannette McCoy - Natrona Virtual Learning

Lance Madzey - Natrona County High School

Stacy Mogen - Casper Classical Academy

Amber Monroe-Anderson - Lincoln Elementary

Katie Ostlund - Kelly Walsh High School

Danna Parker - Dean Morgan Middle School

Linda Snyder - Lincoln Elementary

Kelsey Underwood - Lincoln Elementary

Rick Zimmer - Roosevelt High School