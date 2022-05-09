At the Natrona County School Board meeting on Monday, 13 teachers from several schools in the Natrona County School District were presented as having completed their board certification.

Get our free mobile app

The teachers, 10 from 2020 and three from 2021, stood in front of the board to a round of applause from the board and members of the audience.

Some of those teachers included Marcy Marvel, teaching third grade at Paradise Valley Elementary School, Audrey Ortberg, teaching orchestra and music appreciation at CY Middle School, and Jennifer Martinovich, who teaches preschool at Evansville Elementary.

The other certified teachers include, for 2020, Rachelle Horkan, Valeri Hudson, Elizabeth Linch, Angela Cavalier, Tracie Rebich Ginder, Carla Itzen, Carole Jackson, and Cassidy Jerding, and for 2021 there was Alexis Barney and Michelle Naylor.

Board certification is the culmination of analyzing many aspects of a teacher's work in order to provide better education for students.

The process consists of 25 certificate areas across 16 content areas and four student developmental levels, with four components each costing the teachers $475, for a total of the certification at $1,900.

At the end of the meeting, several board members spoke in favor of the teachers who received their board certification.

Trustee Thomas Myler said he is impressed at the teachers who were able to get board certified and the amount of work it takes to get there.

"Teachers who were board-certified, congratulations again, that is amazing. I can't even begin to fathom the amount of work that takes that," Myler said. "I'm not a teacher, but I know teachers and even just the basics of what they do is hard enough, so congrats again."

Trustee Rita Walsh said she also wanted to congratulate teachers who got their certification, as it was not an easy task

"I know how hard it was, I had friends who worked for it, some who succeeded, some who didn't and I know how many hours you put in."

Trustee Dana Howie said she's glad she retired when she did because of the rigors of the certification process.

"I'd also like to congratulate the teachers who got their board certification. That was just starting right around the time I retired, I think I must have retired about the right time."

Superintendent Mike Jennings also gave his congratulations to the teachers that received their certification.

"Congratulations to staff that were here this evening and those who were not, for being recognized for achieving national board certification, well done, that's a very rigorous task."