Natrona School District Announces Over 60 2022 Young Author Winners
The Natrona County School District (NCSD) and the Natrona County Young Authors committee shared the student literary works of the 2022 Young Authors Program, according to a press release by the district.
Devin Hodgins, Crest Hill Librarian and District Young Authors Coordinator, said in the press release:
"Writing, illustrating, and putting together an entire book requires ingenuity, passion, and a whole lot of hard work. It encourages learners throughout our community to explore their interests and to share their ideas with creativity, imagination, and expressiveness. Every year, community members who help read and judge entries are astonished at the spectacular work of students at every level. The Young Authors program is honored to celebrate student success and the literary achievements of our community's young authors. Who knows? One of today's students might be a future bestseller!"
The awards were given out this year after being canceled at the state level last year due to the increased stress judging the awards would put on educators, though that didn't prevent the NCSD from handing out awards in 2021.
The NCSD also produced a video with many of the award winners.
Across the NCSD and for those that are homeschooled, students in kindergarten through 11th grade were awarded first place or given an honorable mention in fiction, non-fiction, and poetry categories.
Also recognized were the teachers involved in helping the students who won the award which include: Lauren Donley, Liz Harris, Tami Clay, Nicolle Higuera, Valerie Honken, Codie Nelson, Jodie Atwood, Lydia Bell and Erika Martin, Kathleen Cherry, Aaron Brooks, Samantha James, John Foy, Chris Beamer, Patty Arner, Carrie Pexton, Meagan Dye, Ciera Christopherson, Belinda Howery, Britney Holbrook, Cynthia Brachtenbach, Jill Vance, Angela Santistevan, Alejandra Lattimer, Laura Deal, Caroline Mooren, Mrs. Mogen, Mrs. Buhler, Lisa Taylor, Alexis Lamb, Joni Greer, Dr. Taylor, Jackie O’Briant, Gregory Aitkenhead, Carl Myers, Laura Martinovich, Becky Strand, Jamie Tipps, and Therese Hurt.
The list of winners are as follows:
- Kindergarten
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Callahan Donley
- First Place: Gracie Miller
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Genesis Breeden
- First Place: Nixon Emery
- Fiction
- First Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: McKenzie Lynn Kawa
- Honorable Mention: Avalynn Garton
- First Place: Isaac John Nelson
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Chloe Lemons
- Honorable Mention: Hadley Cassity
- First Place: Isaac Golay
- Fiction
- Second Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Emily Boomgarden
- Honorable Mention: Lily Christensen
- First Place: Benjamin Lemons
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Christopher Brownlee
- Honorable Mention: Viviana Christensen
- First Place: Alivia Woodell
- Fiction
- Third Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Baylee Alexander
- Honorable Mention: Declan Bolding
- First Place: Boone Donley
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Viridiana Castaneda
- Honorable Mention: Brooke Trupp
- First Place: Aria Grant
- Fiction
- Fourth Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Sophie Colling
- Honorable Mention: Lauren Thompson
- First Place: Mia Alvstad
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Eddie Koch
- Honorable Mention: Madison Nelson
- First Place: Archan Hodgins
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: Claire Witcher
- Honorable Mention: Kenzie Hugget
- First Place: Mirrary Hodgins
- Fiction
- Fifth Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Phineas Hansen
- Honorable Mention: Amy Cassity
- First Place: Jesse Lemons
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Sergio Romo
- First Place: Rylee Tromble
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: London Marie Nelson
- First Place: Caydence Tiltrum
- Fiction
- Sixth Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Calyn Crossley
- Honorable Mention: Eva Hegewald
- First Place: Mickaela Knoepfle
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Emersyn Rose Tucker
- First Place: Ally Owens
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: Isabella Bertz
- Honorable Mention: Calyn Crossley Deal
- First Place: Karrington Clay
- Fiction
- Seventh Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Quincy Corbin-Bonander
- First Place: Rylee Bauers
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Logan Brown
- First Place: Madison Brown
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: Brianna Sawaya
- First Place: Logan Morgan
- Fiction
- Eighth Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Abigail Glennon
- Honorable Mention: Eleanor Whyde-Korfanta
- First Place: William Fautteney
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Olivia Presfield
- First Place: Eliana Smith
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: Kinley Porter
- Honorable Mention: Elle Orszulak
- First Place: Lylah Clay
- Fiction
- Ninth Grade
- Non-Fiction
- First Place: Jameson Munari
- Poetry
- First Place: Madeline Elston
- Non-Fiction
- 10th Grade
- Fiction
- First Place: Ella Litman
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Kaylee Hawes
- First Place: Ashlyn Cooper
- Poetry
- First Place: Hunter McDaniel
- Fiction
- 11th Grade
- Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Calla Shosh
- First Place: Elora L. Umbach
- Non-Fiction
- Honorable Mention: Calla Shosh
- First Place: Olivia Hammell
- Poetry
- Honorable Mention: Zoë von Gunten
- Honorable Mention: Elora L. Umbach
- First Place: Robin Pebbles
- Fiction