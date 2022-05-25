The Natrona County School District (NCSD) and the Natrona County Young Authors committee shared the student literary works of the 2022 Young Authors Program, according to a press release by the district.

Devin Hodgins, Crest Hill Librarian and District Young Authors Coordinator, said in the press release:

"Writing, illustrating, and putting together an entire book requires ingenuity, passion, and a whole lot of hard work. It encourages learners throughout our community to explore their interests and to share their ideas with creativity, imagination, and expressiveness. Every year, community members who help read and judge entries are astonished at the spectacular work of students at every level. The Young Authors program is honored to celebrate student success and the literary achievements of our community's young authors. Who knows? One of today's students might be a future bestseller!"

The awards were given out this year after being canceled at the state level last year due to the increased stress judging the awards would put on educators, though that didn't prevent the NCSD from handing out awards in 2021.

The NCSD also produced a video with many of the award winners.

Across the NCSD and for those that are homeschooled, students in kindergarten through 11th grade were awarded first place or given an honorable mention in fiction, non-fiction, and poetry categories.

Also recognized were the teachers involved in helping the students who won the award which include: Lauren Donley, Liz Harris, Tami Clay, Nicolle Higuera, Valerie Honken, Codie Nelson, Jodie Atwood, Lydia Bell and Erika Martin, Kathleen Cherry, Aaron Brooks, Samantha James, John Foy, Chris Beamer, Patty Arner, Carrie Pexton, Meagan Dye, Ciera Christopherson, Belinda Howery, Britney Holbrook, Cynthia Brachtenbach, Jill Vance, Angela Santistevan, Alejandra Lattimer, Laura Deal, Caroline Mooren, Mrs. Mogen, Mrs. Buhler, Lisa Taylor, Alexis Lamb, Joni Greer, Dr. Taylor, Jackie O’Briant, Gregory Aitkenhead, Carl Myers, Laura Martinovich, Becky Strand, Jamie Tipps, and Therese Hurt.

The list of winners are as follows:

Kindergarten Fiction Honorable Mention: Callahan Donley First Place: Gracie Miller Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Genesis Breeden First Place: Nixon Emery

First Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: McKenzie Lynn Kawa Honorable Mention: Avalynn Garton First Place: Isaac John Nelson Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Chloe Lemons Honorable Mention: Hadley Cassity First Place: Isaac Golay

Second Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Emily Boomgarden Honorable Mention: Lily Christensen First Place: Benjamin Lemons Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Christopher Brownlee Honorable Mention: Viviana Christensen First Place: Alivia Woodell

Third Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Baylee Alexander Honorable Mention: Declan Bolding First Place: Boone Donley Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Viridiana Castaneda Honorable Mention: Brooke Trupp First Place: Aria Grant

Fourth Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Sophie Colling Honorable Mention: Lauren Thompson First Place: Mia Alvstad Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Eddie Koch Honorable Mention: Madison Nelson First Place: Archan Hodgins Poetry Honorable Mention: Claire Witcher Honorable Mention: Kenzie Hugget First Place: Mirrary Hodgins

Fifth Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Phineas Hansen Honorable Mention: Amy Cassity First Place: Jesse Lemons Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Sergio Romo First Place: Rylee Tromble Poetry Honorable Mention: London Marie Nelson First Place: Caydence Tiltrum

Sixth Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Calyn Crossley Honorable Mention: Eva Hegewald First Place: Mickaela Knoepfle Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Emersyn Rose Tucker First Place: Ally Owens Poetry Honorable Mention: Isabella Bertz Honorable Mention: Calyn Crossley Deal First Place: Karrington Clay

Seventh Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Quincy Corbin-Bonander First Place: Rylee Bauers Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Logan Brown First Place: Madison Brown Poetry Honorable Mention: Brianna Sawaya First Place: Logan Morgan

Eighth Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Abigail Glennon Honorable Mention: Eleanor Whyde-Korfanta First Place: William Fautteney Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Olivia Presfield First Place: Eliana Smith Poetry Honorable Mention: Kinley Porter Honorable Mention: Elle Orszulak First Place: Lylah Clay

Ninth Grade Non-Fiction First Place: Jameson Munari Poetry First Place: Madeline Elston

10th Grade Fiction First Place: Ella Litman Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Kaylee Hawes First Place: Ashlyn Cooper Poetry First Place: Hunter McDaniel

11th Grade Fiction Honorable Mention: Calla Shosh First Place: Elora L. Umbach Non-Fiction Honorable Mention: Calla Shosh First Place: Olivia Hammell Poetry Honorable Mention: Zoë von Gunten Honorable Mention: Elora L. Umbach First Place: Robin Pebbles

