The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday awarded a nearly $85,000 contract to a Casper company to replace the intercom system at the Oregon Trail Elementary School.

In a memorandum to the trustees, District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended HiTek Communications Inc., as the lowest responsible bidder.

The district publicly advertised the project and two companies submitted bids:

HiTek Communications Inc. -- Casper: $84,973.

Alliance Communications and Technologies LLC -- Casper: $111,490.

School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Bret Benes reviewed the bids.

The board approved this project as part of the school district's facility plan.

The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved the use of Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

