Natrona School Board Talks Graduation and Satisfaction

At the Natrona County School Board meeting on Monday, Dr. Charlotte Gilbar, Executive Director of School Improvement, talked about what the graduation rates have been like in the school district and how the district has done in customer satisfaction.

For graduation rates, Gilbar said the Natrona County School District (NCSD) is on track to meeting the goals set in the most recent five-year plan.

In it, the NCSD aimed to reach certain goals at a variety of school programs by 2024, which include a graduation rate of 65% for four-year programs at Roosevelt High School, 67% at the extended program for Roosevelt, an 86% graduation rate for Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Midwest, and a graduation rate of 88% for extended programs at Natrona, Midwest, and Kelly Walsh.

Leading up to the 2024 timeframe, the NCSD has made progress, with Roosevelt's four-year program at 56.2% in 2020-2021, up from 45.6% in 2016-2017, while the extended program at Roosevelt went from 44.2% in 2017 to 63.9% by 2021.

At the three traditional high schools in the district, there was an 83.7% graduation rate in 2021, up slightly from four years ago in 2017 when the graduation rate was 82.9%, while the extended rates were 83.6% in 2017 and increased to 85.1% by 2021.

Gilbar said based on the data collected, they are making improvements and hope to be able to reach their goal by 2024.

Also at the board meeting, Gilbar talked about customer satisfaction survey's that collected data from surveys that people interacting with the district elected to take.

All told, the NCSD got responses from 194 people across 14 departments throughout 2021, which based on the same plan that set graduation goals, also has the goal of getting 80% satisfaction among people using district services.

Based on the data collected, the average satisfaction rating in the district was 92%, an increase from 91% in 2020, and from 89% in 2019.

One area had a satisfaction rate below 80%, in the administrative department for timely service, of the 17 people that responded in that area, only 78.7% of respondents were satisfied.