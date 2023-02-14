Natrona School Board Allocates $30K for Work at Student Support Services

The Natrona County School District board of trustees on Monday approved allocating $29,774 to create two classrooms in the Student Support Services building

The money will be used to create a wall in the current science and math space at the building, which is in the central part of the Casper Classical Academy, 900 S. Beverly St., according to the agenda for the trustees' meeting on Monday.

The school district's capital project fund will supply the money for the project, the schedule and the cost.

Student Support Services is a single-unit facility offering services to students -- currently numbering 120 -- from kindergarten through 12th grade, and houses the suspension and expulsion labs, transitions, credit recovery, and extended day services.

The project will add a wall and a door in one large classroom to create two smaller classrooms to provide more flexibility in scheduling and multiple classes to be run simultaneouslys.

The project also includes the relocation of electrical services - light fixtures, outlets, switches, speakers, data; heating, ventilation and air conditioning adjustments; a cabinet and countertop; and flooring repair.

