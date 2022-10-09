Natrona Rolls in Big Road Win Over Campbell County

The Natrona County Mustangs flexed their muscles yet again as they pounced on Campbell County early and posted a 41-6 win in 4A football. Natrona enjoyed a very productive first half starting with a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown from quarterback Wyatt Powell to make it 7-0. Powell added a 35-yard gallop to the end zone in the 2nd quarter to double the lead and that was followed by a 14-yard TD run from Mason Weickum. The NC defense got into the act as well with a pick-six from Timothy Edmondson so the lead grew to 28. Natrona tacked on another touchdown in the 2nd stanza with a 28-yard pass from Powell to Rogan Potter

After a scoreless 3rd quarter, Natrona extended the lead as Powell tossed a TD pass to Kayden Pharr and Campbell County's lone score was a 51-yard TD connection from Mason Drube to Parker Fitzgerald.

Natrona is 6-1 and will have a huge home game on Friday hosting #1 Sheridan. The Camels drop to 4-3 on the season and they have a big home game as well on Friday hosting Cheyenne Central. We have a great collection of photos from Friday's game in Gillette thanks to Kellie Jo Allison. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy.

Get our free mobile app

Natrona-Campbell County Football Natrona-Campbell County Football