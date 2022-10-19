Natrona Prevails Over Kelly Walsh in Annual Volleybowl

The annual Volleybowl between the Casper schools always has plenty of emotion and enthusiasm from the players and the fans alike. Natrona played host to Kelly Walsh on Tuesday night with NC prevailing in 3 sets 25-13, 25-19, and 25-21. It was the first loss of the season for the #1 ranked Trojans who are 27-1 and the Fillies made a big-time statement in the match to improve to 18-8 on the year. NC also beat KW in volleyball for the first time in 16 tries and won the Volleybowl for the first time since 2017.

The volleyball season is winding down and it will very interesting to see the fortunes of these two teams in the 4A postseason. The regular season ends this week with Natrona hosting the Gillette schools on Thursday and Saturday while Kelly Walsh travels to Rock Springs on Friday.

The regional tournaments state-wide will be next week and the State Volleyball Tournament will be November 3-5 at the Ford Center in Casper. We have a few photos to share with you from this match on Tuesday, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. They can be found in our gallery below.

