Natrona Needs Overtime to Beat Thunder Basin in 4A Playoffs
In what turned out to be a battle of the heavyweights, Natrona County prevailed at home over Thunder Basin 17-14 in overtime to advance to the 4A semi-finals. The defenses for both teams were solid in the game and neither team scored in the first half.
Thunder Basin got on the board in the 3rd quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Isaiah Halliburton to give the Bolts a 6-0 lead. The 4th quarter was certainly eventful with Natrona's Wyatt Powell finding the end zone from 3 yards out so the Mustangs had a 7-6 lead. Haliburton answered with his 2nd TD of the game on a 4-yard run and with the successful 2 point try, the Bolts assumed a 14-7 lead
Natrona came up with some serious heroics in the last minute as quarterback Tyler Hill threw a touchdown pass to Kayden Pharr to even the game at 14. In the overtime session, Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers missed a 27-yard field goal and Natrona's Zach Barrett made a 27-yard field goal for the win.
The Mustangs are 7-3 and will be in Sheridan for the 4A semi-finals on Friday. Thunder Basin's season comes to a close with a record of 6-4. We have some awesome photos from that game on Friday in Casper from Brian Mitchell so be sure and check those out.
Thunder Basin Vs. Natrona Football 10-29-21
