Natrona Needs Overtime to Beat Thunder Basin in 4A Playoffs

In what turned out to be a battle of the heavyweights, Natrona County prevailed at home over Thunder Basin 17-14 in overtime to advance to the 4A semi-finals. The defenses for both teams were solid in the game and neither team scored in the first half.

Thunder Basin got on the board in the 3rd quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from Isaiah Halliburton to give the Bolts a 6-0 lead. The 4th quarter was certainly eventful with Natrona's Wyatt Powell finding the end zone from 3 yards out so the Mustangs had a 7-6 lead. Haliburton answered with his 2nd TD of the game on a 4-yard run and with the successful 2 point try, the Bolts assumed a 14-7 lead

Natrona came up with some serious heroics in the last minute as quarterback Tyler Hill threw a touchdown pass to Kayden Pharr to even the game at 14. In the overtime session, Thunder Basin's Cade Ayers missed a 27-yard field goal and Natrona's Zach Barrett made a 27-yard field goal for the win.

The Mustangs are 7-3 and will be in Sheridan for the 4A semi-finals on Friday. Thunder Basin's season comes to a close with a record of 6-4. We have some awesome photos from that game on Friday in Casper from Brian Mitchell so be sure and check those out.

Get our free mobile app

Thunder Basin Vs. Natrona Football 10-29-21 Thunder Basin Vs. Natrona Football 10-29-21

This Casper Property Has A Massive Home And An Indoor Arena With 9 Stalls This gorgeous 7,016 square foot home is nestled on over 100 acres and has an indoor arena with 9 equine stalls and a guest apartment. The 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom home has fabulous Wyoming views, a 5 car garage, and a motocross track.