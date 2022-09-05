Natrona Looking for a Big Step Forward in Volleyball

The Natrona Fillies placed 4th at last year's 4A state tournament and entered that deal as the #1 seed from the west. This season, NC is off to a 9-3 start and took 2nd place in the gold bracket at the Gillette tournament on Friday and Saturday. Natrona started things off in that tournament with a 3-set loss to 2A State Champion Big Horn but followed that up with straight-set wins over Glenrock and Spearfish, South Dakota. In a very telling match, the Filles showed a lot of poise with a 22-25, 25-17, and 25-23 win over Thunder Basin. The team continues to show some heart in the gold bracket semi-finals with a 22-25, 25-21, and 25-15 win over Big Horn. NC lost to kelly Walsh in the tournament championship 25-13 and 25-17.

Natrona got off to a good start to the season with 5 wins and 1 loss in the Cheyenne tournament. The team has a two-time all-state selection in Megan Hagar. She along with Emily Manville and Brynn Sybrant make up a formidable front line that will make this team dangerous in 2022. 4A will be competitive this year and NC should be right in the mix.

We had a chance to chat with Megan Hagar and Emily Manville at the conclusion of the Gillette tournament in the video above and we have some pics of the Fillies in the gallery below. Enjoy!

