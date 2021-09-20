Natrona Gallops Past Kelly Walsh in 57th Oil Bowl

The 57th annual Oil Bowl was on Friday night at a packed house at Natrona County High School as Kelly Walsh made the short trip across Casper for the game. NC had a 14 point lead in the first half and the big play was a 70-yard return for a touchdown off a blocked punt by Wyatt Powell

Powell also scored in the 2nd half with Tyler Hill running for a TD and throwing a couple of touchdown passes. The NC defense did their job with Kelly Walsh getting to the end zone just once in the contest on a 29 yard Td reception from Jordan Jackson.

Natrona wins the Oil Bowl for the 5th straight time, with a 42-7 win over Kelly Walsh. NC is 3-1 and will be at Rock Springs this week while KW drops to 2-2 and will host Laramie on Friday. We have a short video to share with you and some extra photos in our gallery courtesy of Shannon Dutcher.

