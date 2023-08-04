A Natrona County woman appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 2 before Judge Brian Christensen.

Kristen Lynn McCord was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, felony weight); punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and child endangerment, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The investigation began in April, 2023. Special agents began conducting surveillance at McCord's residence in Evansville when they observed a short-stay traffic stop. Court documents claim that "a vehicle arrived, the driver met with McCord, and then left quickly, with no other obvious reason for the trips."

Court records say confidential sources told investigators that McCord was known to be a dealer, purchasing large amounts of fentanyl on a regular basis.

On August 1st, agents conducted a search of trash from the residence. Numerous items were discovered that suggested drug use occuring inside the home, including foil wrap with burn marks and suspected fentanyl residue.

Agents found a large number of used toddler-sized diapers, in multiple bags, indicating a child had been living in the home for an extended period of time.

Pursuant to a search warrant, that same day, investigators searched McCord's home. They met with the defendant and her five-year-old son. Inside, they found about 1,000 fentanyl pills located in two seperate bags; one underneath a couch in the living room, and the other in a storage box behind the stove.

Court records say that McCord admitted to throwing the first bag under the couch when law enforcement knocked on the door for the search warrant.

In a field test, the suspected controlled substances tested positive for fentanyl.

McCord was subsequently arrested.

During her Initial Appearance in court, the judge set bond at $30,000 cash or surety.

She will have a preliminary hearing in less than 10 days if she does not bond out, in less than 20 if she does.

