Natrona County to host trick-or-treaters on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — Local youth will be able to get some extra Halloween candy this year, as the Natrona County government will host trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat at a number of governmental offices, including the Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Natrona County Courthouse, 200 N. Center St.; and Hall of Justice, 201 N. David St.

Kids will be able to walk the halls of the government facilities, receiving treats from county staff.

Trick-or-treating is scheduled to last from 3 to 5 p.m.