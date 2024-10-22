Community’s singers invited to Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert rehearsals

CASPER, Wyo. — Rehearsals for the annual Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert will soon begin, and Casper-area singers are invited to participate.

The Festival Choir & Orchestra Concert will be Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th St. in Casper.

Rehearsals will be at Our Saviour’s on Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 26 and continuing until the concert, except for Thanksgiving weekend, organizers said. A choir registration fee of $15 will help defray costs.

For information, call director Carolyn Deuel at 307-265-1564.

The choir will present a variety of works with piano to full orchestra accompaniment. Members of the Casper Civic Chorale will present three works, and the joint choirs and orchestra will perform Mark Hayes’s “Soli Deo Gloria.” The Phoenix Ringers Handbell Choir will play gathering music, starting at 7 p.m.