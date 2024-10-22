Casper College Hosting Free ‘Haunted House of Hoops’ Event in the Swede

The Casper College Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams will offer the Second Annual Haunted House of Hoops on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The free event is for kids and their families and will feature a kids’ uniform relay race, a dunk contest, musical chairs, and a costume contest. Fans can also watch the women’s and men’s teams scrimmage, participate in a 3-point and dunk contest, meet and take pictures with the players, and get an autographed team picture.

There will also be “tons of candy,” according to Tom Parks, head men’s basketball coach.

Haunted House of Hoops will occur in the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium on the Casper College campus. For more information, call 307-268-2626.

