Natrona Collective Health Trust awards $1.33M to 13 organizations

Children's Advocacy Project planting a pinwheel garden of 354 pinwheels in their front lawn in April to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. (Tayler Stephenson, Oil City News File)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today the organizations that were awarded grants from its fall grant cycle. In total, the Health Trust awarded $1.33 million in funding to 13 organizations.

The trust offers multi-year general operating funding to qualifying organizations whose work benefits the health and well-being of Natrona County residents in areas including, but not limited to, mental and behavioral health services; early childhood development; mitigating adverse childhood experiences, or ACES; supporting positive childhood experiences, or PCES; and health-related advocacy, a news release states.

“We are proud to support the important work of our community organizations to create safe and enriching environments for Natrona County’s children and families,” said Samantha Smith, senior director of programs and community engagement. “By investing in these programs, we are helping to build a foundation for a healthier, more resilient community.”

Of the organizations selected for funding, six are past trust grant recipients, while seven organizations will receive first-time grants.

The list of fall grant recipients is below, and full details of the trust’s past and current nonprofit partners can be found on its website.

Organization Focus Area 
Casper College STAR ProgramACES
Casper Housing Authority CARESACES
Casper-Natrona County Health DepartmentEarly Childhood Development
Casper Recreation Center & FoundationMental/Behavioral Health & PCES
Children’s Advocacy ProjectACES
Community Action PartnershipACES
Community Recreation FoundationPCES
Natrona County Public Library FoundationACES
Seton HouseACES
WyoFileAdvocacy/Civic Engagement
Wyoming Child & Family DevelopmentEarly Childhood Development
Wyoming Housing NetworkACES
