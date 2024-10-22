Natrona Collective Health Trust awards $1.33M to 13 organizations

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today the organizations that were awarded grants from its fall grant cycle. In total, the Health Trust awarded $1.33 million in funding to 13 organizations.

The trust offers multi-year general operating funding to qualifying organizations whose work benefits the health and well-being of Natrona County residents in areas including, but not limited to, mental and behavioral health services; early childhood development; mitigating adverse childhood experiences, or ACES; supporting positive childhood experiences, or PCES; and health-related advocacy, a news release states.

“We are proud to support the important work of our community organizations to create safe and enriching environments for Natrona County’s children and families,” said Samantha Smith, senior director of programs and community engagement. “By investing in these programs, we are helping to build a foundation for a healthier, more resilient community.”

Of the organizations selected for funding, six are past trust grant recipients, while seven organizations will receive first-time grants.

The list of fall grant recipients is below, and full details of the trust’s past and current nonprofit partners can be found on its website.

Organization Focus Area Casper College STAR Program ACES Casper Housing Authority CARES ACES Casper-Natrona County Health Department Early Childhood Development Casper Recreation Center & Foundation Mental/Behavioral Health & PCES Children’s Advocacy Project ACES Community Action Partnership ACES Community Recreation Foundation PCES Natrona County Public Library Foundation ACES Seton House ACES WyoFile Advocacy/Civic Engagement Wyoming Child & Family Development Early Childhood Development Wyoming Housing Network ACES