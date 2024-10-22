Wyoming Man Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Possession of Drugs and a Firearm

A 33-year-old Wyoming man will spend nearly two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substances.

On April 13, Cheyenne Police Officers contacted 66-year-old Michael A. Mitchell, who was sleeping in his van in a gas station parking lot. During questioning officers reportedly saw a hatchet under his seat and smelled marijuana.

They asked him to step out of his van so they could secure the weapon and conduct a search. Officers found a .22 revolver on Mitchell and approximately 12 ounces of marijuana, 3.31 grams of Xanax, 3.75 grams of fentanyl, and 1.13 grams of methamphetamine in his van.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Cheyenne Police Department investigated this crime. Assistant U.S. Attorney, Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case. Mitchell was indicted on April 13, pleaded guilty on July 11, and U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin imposed the sentence on Oct. 15, in Cheyenne.

