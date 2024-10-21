Game and Fish to educate public at UW football game

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will celebrate hunting and fishing on Oct. 26 at the University of Wyoming football game against Utah State. People will be able to join Game and Fish at the Pepsi Pregame Zone in the Indoor Practice Facility from 3 to 5 p.m. before kickoff.

“This event gives Wyoming youth the opportunity to learn about the state’s wildlife with those who dedicate their lives to conservation and serving the public,” Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce said. “Enjoying Wyoming’s wildlife and spending time outside improves your health, your mood and well-being. It is who we are in Wyoming. We hope to leave a lasting mark on everyone who gets to visit with us and inspire them to protect our outdoor heritage.”

Kids will have the opportunity to learn from Game and Fish staff and build their hunting and fishing skills with hands-on activities.

Attendees can learn how to safely use an air rifle, navigate through a hunter safety trail, learn how to identify wildlife and more. It’s also a good opportunity to talk one-on-one with biologists and game wardens about important topics like chronic wasting disease, hunter safety and keeping Wyoming safe from aquatic invasive species.