For the first time in more than two decades, the spotlight shone brilliantly on Natrona County High School as its Thespian Troupe No. 1 claimed the title of 4A State Champion at this year’s Wyoming Thespian Festival. The victory marks a triumphant return to the top for a program steeped in history, creativity, and community pride.

The annual festival is a whirlwind celebration of theatre arts—one-act plays, dance, musical numbers, technical challenges, workshops, and individual events that together showcase the full spectrum of theatre and film creation. Co-director Zachary Schneider compared the experience to “a state track meet, but instead of students running or jumping, they are acting in scenes, dancing, putting on a musical number, and they are also putting on a complete play, so it’s like a track meet with another team sport thrown in for fun.”

Behind the win lies months of rehearsing, designing, building, and dreaming.

“I am so proud of the work these kids put in over the past few months,” Schneider shared. “I’m also proud of the many students who helped build this program alongside my co-teacher, Ryan Landmann, and technical director, Bryce Ledbetter.”

Natrona County High School holds a unique claim to fame: it is home to Thespian Troupe No. 1—the very first official troupe ever inducted into the International Thespian Society. Nearly a century later, the organization has grown to over 13,000 troupes worldwide, yet NCHS continues to honor its legacy with a vibrant theatre program that invites students to explore acting, stagecraft, costuming, makeup, design, and more. Throughout the year, they sharpen their artistic abilities as they prepare for performances that captivate audiences and bring the magic of live theatre to the Casper community.

Founded in 1929, the International Thespian Society celebrates excellence in student theatre, recognizing achievements in both performance and production. Each summer, top students from around the world gather at the International Thespian Festival to learn, compete, and collaborate. This year, NCHS will be proudly represented by a strong lineup of students who earned All-State Honors and Superior rankings at the Wyoming festival—each qualifying to compete on the national stage at Indiana University in Bloomington.

4A Sweepstakes State Champion Team – Natrona County High School

One Act Arena Play – 1st Place – ALL-STATE CAST:

Laney Chenevert, Kye Clark, Kevin Cousineau, Lilliana Griffin, Reagan Yates, Chance Harmon, Cormac Brechtel, Aleigha Booth, William Bruning, Trinity Zimmerle, Bridger Hallcroft

Thespy Individual Events – ALL STATE (National Qualifiers)

Costume Construction:

• Makenzee Sands

Group Acting:

• Kevin Cousineau, Orion Tinoco, Olivia Stephens

Stage Management & Lighting Design:

• August Schneider

Scenic Design & Theatre Marketing – PERFECT SCORE:

• Olivia Stephens

Playwriting:

• Jackson Weiss

• Sernity Baughman

• Orion Tinoco

Props Construction – PERFECT SCORE:

• Kye Clark

Scenic Design & Solo Musical:

• Laney Chenevert

Sound Design & Stage Management:

• Lilliana Griffin

Two-Person Acting:

• Chance Harmon & Aleigha Booth

• Avery Osborne & Trinity Zimmerle

Short Film:

• Chance Harmon

• Griffin Kugler, Parker Ries, & Makai Smith

Solo Musical:

• Avery Osborne

Tech Olympics Team:

• August Schneider, Orion Tinoco, Anneliese Disburg, Lilliana Griffin, & Kye Clark

As these talented students prepare to take their work to the international stage this summer, the Casper community celebrates not only their state championship victory but also the hard work, artistry, and passion that made it possible.

Congratulations, NCHS thespians, on your extraordinary success—and break a leg in Bloomington!