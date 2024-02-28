Natrona County Students Excel In Regional Science Bowl, Secure Spot In Nationals

Kelly Walsh High School and CY Middle School students competed against schools across the state at the regional Science Bowl and will now go to the national competition to represent Natrona County.

Students will engage in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they are tested on a variety of scientific and mathematical areas.

For the 5th year in a row, Kelly Walsh High School celebrates a first-place win as the 2024 Wyoming Regional High School Science Bowl Champions! Throughout the school year, the KW Science Club meets to exercise their science and math knowledge with large group “mock” science bowls.

Part of the fun is learning how to respond quickly to the questions while utilizing their strategic critical thinking skills to ensure they avoid making mistakes on the fly.

KWHS Science Club students also dedicate a tremendous amount of time and effort studying and planning for the 2024 WY Science Olympiad Competition later this spring. As champions in 2022 and 2023, they aim to continue their pattern of excellence through diligent preparation and teamwork for the upcoming competition.

CY Middle School students explore their quest for advanced scientific knowledge as part of their STEM Club.

As these teams make their way to Nationals, they are poised to showcase their passion for science and math and their commitment to academic excellence.

The national competition will provide them with a platform to demonstrate their expertise across a spectrum of scientific disciplines, from physics to biology while emphasizing the importance of teamwork and communication in scientific endeavors.

