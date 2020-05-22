Natrona County and state law pubic safety agencies will step up enforcement of seat belt use during the Memorial Day weekend, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The annual "Click It or Ticket" high-visibility enforcement operation starts Friday and continues through Monday

Casper and other municipal police officers, Natrona County Sheriff's deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be focused on enforcing seat belt use and citing those who are not buckling up.

“We expect an increase in travel over the holiday as the state reopens and we want everyone to get into the habit of buckling up,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Clint Haver said.

“Buckling up is the law and it’s the best thing you can do to save your life and prevent serious injury in a crash," Haver said.

In Natrona County during 2018, two people died in crashes who did not buckle up, he said.

"We aim to get that number to zero,” Haver said. “If you know someone who doesn’t buckle up, please try changing their mind, you might save a life.”

During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend, Wyoming authorities reported 132 crashes but no fatal crashes.

So far this year, 27 people have died on Wyoming highways. By this time last year, 64 fatalities had been reported statewide compared to 36 in 2018 and 36 in 2017.

For more information about seat belt use, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

