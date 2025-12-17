Two longtime career and technical education advocates told Natrona County commissioners this week that the skilled labor shortage isn’t just a school issue anymore — it’s hitting taxpayers right in the wallet.

UW professor Rob Hill and retired instructor Joe Feiler said when there aren’t enough trained workers, public construction projects can cost 5 to 20 percent more, and fewer contractors even bother to bid. That, they said, means higher costs for the county and less tax revenue coming in.

They also pointed out that Wyoming’s workforce is getting older fast. About 70 percent of construction workers are 55 or older, and Feiler said the need for welders is especially urgent. Welding, he noted, plays a role in about half of the country’s economic output.

Both men were blunt in their criticism of Natrona County School District 1, saying hundreds of students are being turned away from high-demand classes like welding, diesel, and automotive tech. They also questioned why expensive federally funded equipment has gone unused and said the district’s career pathways system isn’t working the way it should.

Because of that shortage, some Casper businesses are stepping in themselves. Feiler pointed to a local manufacturer that’s now running its own welding school, hiring people with no experience and training them in-house. Starting pay, he said, is in the low to mid-20s an hour.

County commissioners said they’re feeling the impact too, noting that labor shortages are pushing up building costs and making it harder to attract new businesses. The board agreed to keep working with educators, industry leaders, and state officials to find solutions.

The conversation isn’t over, and county leaders say how this plays out will affect both the local economy and local taxpayers.