Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Assist in Sheridan Investigation

UPDATE: The Casper Police Department has also joined law enforcement agencies from around the state to assist in the ongoing investigation in Sheridan.

According to a public service announcement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office: at the request of Sheridan Chief of Police, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negations Team (CNT) are currently assisting with an active, ongoing investigation in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The agency wrote that any additional information regarding the investigation will be released by the lead investigating agency, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), when it becomes available.