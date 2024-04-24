Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Two Women Wanted for Felony Escape from Detention

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rosaline Addison and Phoebe Soundingsides, they’re both wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Rosaline Addison is described as a 42-year-old Native American female, approximately 5’3" tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She has a tattoo of a dot on the right side of her face, a tattoo of a heart on her left ring finger, as well as “Erykye Kaydon Barrus 9-17-07” tattooed on her right forearm.

Addison was a part of the Casper Re-entry Center (CRC) work-release program, she signed out of CRC for work on April 23rd and failed to return at the scheduled time.

Addison was originally sentenced out of Natrona County for possession of a controlled substance.

Phoebe Dawn Soundingsides is described as a 39-year-old Native American female, approximately 5’4" tall and 220 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She has a tattoo “Jose” on her right hand, a tattoo “Loyalty” on her left forearm, and “Pamela” tattooed on her right forearm.

Soundingsides signed out of the Casper Re-entry Center (CRC) for an appointment on April 23rd and failed to return at the scheduled time.

Soundingsides was originally sentenced out of Natrona County for taking a controlled substance into a correctional facility and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

NCSO states that if you see them in public, do not approach and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Rosaline Addison or Phoebe Dawn Soundingsides you may contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.

Information may also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.