An inmate of the Casper Re-Entry Center escaped on Thursday, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office wants to know where she is.

Jazmine Brown, also known as Jazmine Carlson, is a Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate who was sentenced to the center on June 1, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Brown failed to report to the center and was reported as an escapee.

Brown is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian female, 5' 6" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Her hair may be dyed a different color.

She has several visible tattoos including a star on her left cheek, stars on the left side of her neck, three dots near her right eye, and a tribal tattoo on her left wrist.

Brown was originally sentenced in Campbell County District Court for child endangerment with methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about Brown's location can contact the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282, or the non-emergency dispatch line at (307) 235-9300.