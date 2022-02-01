Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates First Graduating Class of 2022

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced its first graduating class of 2022. This class also happens to be the 100th graduating class from the NCSO Detention Officer Basic class.

Per a post on the NSCO Facebook page, "On Friday, January 28, 2022, five Natrona County Sheriff's Deputies graduated from Wyoming Law Enforcement Detention Officer Basic in Douglas, Wyoming. This is the academy's first graduating class for the 2022 year, and also marks the 100th graduating class from Detention Officer Basic!"

The officers who graduated the program are: Deputy Chad Erdman, Deputy Shane Henry, Deputy Scott Hatcher, Deputy Chad Keller, and Deputy Colton Fay.

The NCSO also revealed that Deputy Keller earned the Top Firearms Award out of 24 graduates.

"We are so proud of this group and glad to have them back serving our community," the Sheriff's Office wrote. "Congratulations Class 22A100!"