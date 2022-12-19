A post on the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook page reads:

Do you know this vehicle?

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a security camera image of a vehicle involved in a fuel theft investigation to seek our community’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a white single-cab Dodge Ram, with a brush guard attached to the front.

If anyone has information that they believe may assist this investigation please contact Investigator Wistisen at (307) 235-9282 or make a report through Dispatch.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.