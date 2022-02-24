Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Accepting Volunteer Victim Advocate Applications

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office Victim Response Unit is currently accepting applications for volunteer Victim Advocates.

That's according to a post on the NCSO's Instagram page. The NCSO is encouraging candidates to apply by March 4 in order to be prepared for the April training academy.

Candidates must be able to successfully complete a background check, as well as an interview process. Candidates are also required to complete 40 hours of training and, once trained, on-call schedules will be designed based on the volunteers' availability.

"The Victim Services Unit is a first responder on scene when there's a critical situation," said NCSO Victim Services Coordinator Charity LaFountain. "Our team goes out whenever that happens, they work with law enforcement on scene and it allows law enforcement to step aside and focus on the crime at hand, and focus on the victim."

Interested candidates can go here if they would like to apply for the position.