Natrona County School District’s Teacher of the Year: Alicyn Roberson

Alicyn Roberson has been named the Natrona County School District Teacher of the Year.

Kelly Walsh High School Science teacher, Alicyn (Ali) Roberson has worked in the Natrona County School District since 2013, having taught Chemistry and Physical Science.

A recent NCSD release says she is known for her innovative and exciting teaching methods.

“She brings science to life! Students explore fireworks when working on naming compounds, discover how soap fights off disease while studying bonding, and study nuclear energy and its potential future while learning about nuclear chemistry. She sprinkles in great, innovative learning opportunities as well.

"Her mission in the classroom is to create a classroom environment that supports 21st-century skills, such as collaboration, growth mindset, and resiliency. She is committed and professional and works tirelessly to help her students, peers, and school succeed. She does all of this with humility, the celebration of others, and a servant’s heart" says Assistant Principal Wayne Tuttle.

Having exceptional educators who went the extra mile to ensure her academic success inspired Ali to do the same for her students, “I will forever be grateful to the teachers that invested in me and pushed me to achieve more than I thought possible. I want to be a person in my student’s life that will support them in their education, help them decipher their future plans, and be an active listener; they just need to be heard.

"Being a teacher is so much more than teaching standards, and my hope is that as this life goes on, my students remember me like I remember my favorite teachers. Teachers can have boundaries, high expectations, and hold students accountable–provided that they meet those same expectations–and still demonstrate that they care about them in the process. I believe that students will be successful in my classroom, and I want them, above all, to believe that they matter to me.”

Congratulations to the following nominees on this exceptional recognition:

Angela Barnosky

Chris Beamer

Jennifer Bonnett

Micade Brack

Kathy Flemming

Britney Holbrook

Amy Hoppens

Jennifer Leimback

Melissa Mattila

Hannah Miller

Bryce Mittelstadt

Schlee Weis

