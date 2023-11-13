Natrona County School District Receives $10,800 Donation

Centurion US Rentals and Service offered the Natrona County School District a donation of $10,800. This per a memo from NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings.

If accepted, the funds will be used for extracurricular activity costs or to assist in the purchase of playground equipment. The

donation would be under the direction of Matt Flett, Chief Financial Officer.

The following schools would be recipients of the monies:

