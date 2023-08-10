Natrona County School District Offer Free, Reduced Lunch Through National Program

The first day of school is August 28.

In preparation, The Natrona County School District has been releasing back-to-school info to keep you in the know.

Families may qualify for free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.

To determine if a household qualifies, families can complete an online application at natronaschools.org or fill out and turn in the paper application directly mailed to their home. Only one application per household needs to be completed.

Additionally, families can complete the application again if their financial circumstances change at any time throughout the school year.

Families may track their student's meal account throughout the school year by going to www.myschoolbucks.com.

Additional information on NCSD Food Service and the Family Application for Free and Reduced Price Meals for the upcoming school year can be found here.

