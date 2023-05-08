The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded four contracts to the lowest responsible bidders.

District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended the best bids.

Casper Tin Shop LLC was awarded a $376,118 contract for the Kelly Walsh Dust Collector.

The project was publicly advertised. Besides the Casper Tin Shop, Air Innovations Co. of Casper submitted a bid of $399,762.

The bids were reviewed by District Project Manager Doug Tunison and CBSI Project Manager Dave Swinney.

The Board of Trustees approved this project as part of the District's facility plan. The Wyoming School Facilities Department approved using Major Maintenance Funds for this project.

The trustees awarded Ramshorn Construction Inc. the $356,400 contract for Oregon Trail Parent Drop-off. It was the only company to submit a bid.

The board of trustees awarded Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Inc., the $33,200.36 contract to extend elevator service and maintenance from July 1 to June 30, 2024, for the the third consecutive year.

“The term of this contract is 12 months with an option by the Owner to renew the

contract annually without procuring bids for three consecutive years. The contract can

be terminated by either party with a 30-day written notice," according to the memo recommending the contract.

The CSF Custodial Operation budget will pay for the elevator service and maintenance agreement.

Board also awarded Computer Professionals Unlimited were awarded the Bid for ARUBA Wireless Access Points as the lowest bidder at $328,209.00.

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will pay for this project.

Other companies submitting bids were Hypertec USA, Inc., -- $494,117.70, and

PrimeTech Inc, -- $506,246.80.=

The bids were reviewed by Warehouse Director Desiree McAdams and Warehouse Secretary Jennifer Cox. The results were sent to Information Technology Director Jeff Brewster for recommendation.