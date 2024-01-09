Natrona County School Board Recognizes KW and NC Theatre Troupes, Teachers for Achievements

At yesterday's Natrona County School District Board of Trustees Meeting, two of Casper's largest High Schools were awarded for their theatre achievements.

Natrona County High School's theatre Troupe no. 1 and Kelly Walsh High School's theatre troupe no. 2800 were celebrated for their thriving performances at the Wyoming Thespian Association's Festival in December that hosted around 600 students.

NCHS ranked first in the category of Proscenium 4A. KW ranked third in Devised Theatre 4A. In the sweepstakes, KW ranked first overall for schools, and NC ranked third. See all the results here.

Both schools have been working for months to produce top talent, and both have a full schedule of performances for this year.

Further, NCHS principal Aaron Wilson is the recipient of the 2023 Wyoming Thespians Administrator of the Year award for his support of the program and students, and NCSD Trustee Michael Stedillie won the Elected Official of the Year award.