Natrona County School Board Lays Out Plan for Playgrounds at Midwest, Poison Spider, and Woods Elementary Schools

The Natrona County School Board is having an Infrastructure and Planning Committee meeting on Friday and their agenda provides updates on the maintenance and upgrades for Midwest, Poison Spider, and Woods Elementary schools.

The work will include creating a Playground Master Plan for the district development by the NCSD Maintenance Department by their Grounds Staff and will review current playgrounds to prioritize the needs of each school.

In that meeting the Board of Trustees will also go over funding recommended for Major Maintenance Project during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

If approved, Major Maintenance Funds will be used for these projects.

