Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid

The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School.

The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda.

Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted the low responsible bid of $111,500.

Horsley Specialties Inc., of Rapid City, South Dakota, submitted the other bid for $201,750.

School District Project Manager Doug Tunison and Foothills Environmental Project Manager Dan Benecke reviewed the bids.

The board approved this project as part of the district's facility plan.

The state's School Facilities Department approved the use of capital construction funds for this project.

District Executive Director Steve Ellbogen said this was the second of two roof-related bids.

On Dec. 12, the board approved a $1,798,880 bid from Lowe Roofing Co., of Gillette to replace the school's roof. Lowe was the only company to bid on the project, according to the meeting agenda.

The roof removal and replacement will be for the entire building except for the roof over the pool, Ellbogen said.

