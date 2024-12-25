Pokes in the Pros: Week 16

LARAMIE, Wyo. — It wasn’t his sharpest game of the season, but at this point in the season it’s more about the end result than it is a beauty contest.

That result was a 24–21 comeback victory for Buffalo over New England. Josh Allen was 16-for-29 for 154 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 30 yards on six carries.

For the season, the former University of Wyoming quarterback is 291-for-456 for 3,549 yards with 26 touchdowns and just six picks. He’s rushed it 97 times for 514 yards and 11 scores.

Buffalo, which is 12–3, hosts the New York Jets in Week 17. The Bills still have a shot at the AFC’s No. 1 seed and are also closing in on locking up no worse than the No. 2 seed.

Below is a list of the other former Wyoming Cowboys and how they performed in Week 16.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Granderson logged a decent game in the Saints’ 34–0 loss at Green Bay. He recorded three tackles.

For the season, Granderson lays claim to 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and 13 quarterback hits.

New Orleans, which is 5–10, hosts Las Vegas in Week 17.

Tashaun Gipson, San Fransisco 49ers

Gipson didn’t record a stat in the 49ers’ 29–17 loss at Miami. For the season, he’s registered three tackles and one pass defended.

San Fransisco, which is 6–9, hosts Detroit in Week 17.

Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wingard enjoyed a decent day in the Jaguars’ 19–14 loss at Las Vegas. He made one tackle and had a season-high three passes defended.

For the season, Wingard has recorded two tackles and now has three passes defended.

Jacksonville, which is 3–12, hosts Tennessee in Week 17.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Muma didn’t record a stat in the Jaguars’ 19–14 loss at Las Vegas. For the season, Muma has logged 31 tackles.

Jacksonville, which is 3–12, hosts Tennessee in Week 17.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

Crum didn’t play in the Broncos’ 34–27 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. For the season, Crum has played in six games, participating in 33 snaps, with 24 of those occurring on special teams.

Denver, which is 9–6, travels to Cincinnati in Week 17.

Treyton Welch, New Orleans Saints

Welch is currently participating on the Saints’ practice squad. He has yet to be elevated this season.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury prior to Week 14. For the season, Wilson recorded 104 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four quarterback hits and one pass defended.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders

Epps’ season came to an end in Week 3. He tore his ACL after a 10-tackle effort. Epps finished the season with 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.