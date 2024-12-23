Wyoming Rescue Mission offers free community Christmas meal Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A community Christmas meal will be offered at the Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper on Tuesday, Dec. 24 starting at noon.

According to a release from the mission, the meal is open to anyone in the community facing hunger or hardship.

The complete traditional holiday meal features fresh-made and healthy food prepared on site and will be served by some prominent members of the community and numerous volunteers.

“We want to ensure that no one feels alone or forgotten during the holidays,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Adam Flack in the release. “This meal is a tangible reminder of God’s love and the generosity of our community.”

The mission is located at 230 N. Park St. in central Casper. More information can be found online or by calling the mission at 307-265-3001.