Casper contractor wins $10.77M bid for Wheatland water/sewer line upgrade

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-based Oftedal Construction pitched a $10.77 million bid for reconstruction and water/sewer line upgrade on 16th Street in Wheatland, and earned the award from the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

The commission announced the award Dec. 19 award Thursday.

The project includes utility work, asphalt paving, stormwater drainage work, aggregate surfacing, concrete paving, traffic control, grading, electrical work, and sidewalk and curb and gutter work. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $65.7 million in contracts for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects Dec. 19. This included seven awards.

The commission awarded a $30.12 million bid to Kilgore Companies LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc., out of Rock Springs for a bridge rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control and guardrail work on 10.8 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in Sweetwater County. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC was awarded a $10.43 million bid for a paving project involving lane rental, asphalt paving, traffic control, milling, concrete paving, signage, aggregate surfacing and grading work on 8.4 miles of I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins in Carbon County. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

Based out of Minnesota, Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded an $8.12 million bid for a paving project involving chip seal, asphalt paving, milling, and traffic control work on 12.8 miles of U.S. Highway 85 between Lusk and Hat Creek in Niobrara County. The project’s completion date is June 30, 2026.

The commission awarded a $2.68 million bid to Montana-based Hardrives Construction Inc. for a chip seal project involving chip sealing and traffic control work at various locations within Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties. The project’s completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

A $2.12 million bid was awarded to Utah-based Geneva Rock Products Inc. for a chip seal project involving chip sealing and traffic control work at various locations within Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. The project’s completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

DeBernardi Construction Co. Inc., based out of Rock Springs, was awarded a $1.43 million bid for a bridge replacement project involving structure work, asphalt paving, traffic control and sidewalk and curb and gutter work at the structure over Bitter Creek on N Street in Rock Springs. The project’s completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

All of the projects awarded this month are primarily funded with federal dollars, a commission news release states. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.