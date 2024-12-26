OLLI, community education seek class proposals for summer 2025 semester

by Lisa S. Icenogle, Casper College

CASPER, Wyo. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, OLLI at Casper College, and Community Education at Casper College are accepting class proposals for the summer 2025 semester through Monday, Jan. 6.

“The community education and lifelong learning staff are eager to see class ideas from those who would like to share their talents, hobbies, and skills with the community,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, director of adult education and lifelong learning.

The staff provides free assistance with brainstorming ideas, creating a curriculum, and structuring classes for those new to teaching.

“Instructors come from all walks of life and teach various subjects from art to cooking, local lore to world history, animal science to technology, movies to health and fitness, and much more,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

The classes for both programs vary from one hour to six weeks and are noncredit, requiring no grades, quizzes or homework. Community education classes are designed for individuals over 18 who seek personal enrichment and growth. OLLI classes must incorporate an educational or historical component tailored for a vibrant learning community of members aged 50 and above.

“The mission of Casper College’s Community Education and Lifelong Learning departments is to promote learning for the love of it,” Bohr-Buresh said.

The 2025 summer term runs from Sunday, June 1, to Friday, Aug. 15. Late submissions will not be considered. Instructors must be 18 or older, and no formal credentials are required.

For information, click here or call 307-268-3401. To submit a proposal, go here.